An Urgent Word from the Lord and the Mystery of Hamas in the Bible
Ark of Grace Ministries
Ark of Grace Ministries
27 views • 10/26/2023

You don’t want to miss this insightful message from the Lord regarding the United Nations, the Supreme Court, the “diseased root of the Church,” and much more! Amanda also dives into the mystery of Hamas in the Bible and explores its roots and meaning. Tune in Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 6pm ET.

Music Copyright References:
-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5
-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5
Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221
Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023
Website: https://arkofgrace.org
Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests
Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate
Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners

Keywords
biblehamasword from the lordamanda graceark of grace ministries
