Fallen angel vampires parasite on children’s soul energy adrenochrome blood because cut off from God

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2024). Shambhala fallen angel fake ascended master fake alien vampires' thousands of livestock farms harvest millions of tortured children's adrenochrome blood because they need children's blood which is not polluted by all the poison they put in the food & water, in order to use gold to extract from blood plasma soul energy God's "living water" primary water with God's photon light to survive, because their life light is disappearing into the infrared spectrum. These fallen angels parasite from both soul energy from humans’ blood and sufferings and hatred and fear and from money which is enslavement which releases soul energy invested by humans in their toil & anxiety which the fallen angel vampire devils love to feed on. They do not age and live through the millennia. The soul energy of the humans keeps them young. They especially like to feed on clean blood of the virgins and children and babies and Satanist ritual’s fear & torture & hatred. They give high positions & wealth to their Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers witch feminists who sacrifice 12 million children to them every year. This is why there are so many Hollywood celebrities, who look identical to photos of people from decades and images from centuries ago. I found out another way they were sabotaging my job applications. God knew the devil and the fallen angels and the Draco Empire and the world elites and their corporate system and their monetary system and their Satanist elites’ HR global network system will target me and try to kill me, including my academics & profession & skills & business & career & jobs & intellect & relationships, so God used certain forces to support me. That was the first thing that they attacked me using my own righteousness against me, as usual, by making me stop using that support channel that God had provided. It would make sense, because that would be the first thing that the enemy would cut off from my resume. They are using our righteousness against us, because we were ignorant. They knew everything. I had no idea or knowledge until God showed that to me today. Their global Satanist Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal witches’ HR system would not hire a human like me, and especially someone who they sabotaged their career & academics & records like me. It would have to be by God’s miracle and sovereign hand. Everything makes sense now. No wonder. This world is not based on credentials and abilities, but it is based on relations and bloodlines and how many child sacrifice rituals you conduct to Satan Lucifer and his fallen angels, in order to feed them with human children’s soul energy food to parasite on. Then, you get from the devil and his fallen angels both wealth & fame & high positions in society & billionaire statuses & mansions & yachts & governments & militaries & power & knowledge & fallen angel magical powers. This world has been built that way from 5000 years ago from Noah’s days Atlantis to now. Everything makes sense. They kill the millions of people who oppose that system of parasitism of children’s soul energy and pedophile industry and the food of the fallen angels, whether it be by guns or microwave oven weapons or heart attack weapons or starvations or homelessness or poisons or demon spirits or accidents or forced suicides or the hundreds of other ways they use. Everything makes absolute sense now. This is an evil world we live in. They do not like my daily sermon I am writing right now, so they are attacking my heart from behind. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.





