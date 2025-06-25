MAJOR ESCALATION! IRAN STRIKES BACK, PUTIN ISSUES MAJOR THREAT TO ISRAEL AND U.S.

Mirrored Content

President Trump has authorized military airstrikes targeting three Iranian nuclear sites — including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan — in a dramatic escalation of the Iran–Israel conflict. But, it turns out these facilities were empty and this did nothing to hurt Iran's nuclear program says Fmr. UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter.





In a late-night address, Trump declared the operation a “spectacular military success,” saying these facilities have been “completely and totally obliterated”. Not so fast.