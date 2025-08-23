History of the King James Bible

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Jesus is Lord (marmit)





The King James Bible is the standard for the Bibles since the great majority of them, with the exception of the King James Bible, are lacking Bible verses and / or have incomplete Bible verses or are missing words compared to what is written in the King James Bible.





Read only from the King James Bible and you shall do well.





Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected]