RT News - July 18 2025 9AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
87 views • 2 months ago

July 18, 2025

rt.com


Amid the bloodshed in Syria the Council of Bedouin Tribes declares a general mobilization to fight the Druze. That's as locals hope for dialogue to be restored. Israel strikes the only Catholic church in Gaza, but says it regrets the “mistake" as condemnation pours in. Up ahead, we visit a Christian town in the West Bank that's become a target of Israeli settlers. The IDF kills dozens seeking aid in Gaza as the UN sounds the alarm over tens of thousands of starving children in the enclave amid the Israeli blockade. While Ukraine rounds up residents to replenish its losses on the frontlines, Hungary slaps sanctions on three Ukrainian commanders after one of its citizens died while resisting Kiev's forced mobilization campaign.


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.


https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

