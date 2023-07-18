Hosea- What does God making Hosea marry a prostitute have to do with us?

If you can understand the keys to the Kingdom 2 Pet. 3:8, that one thousand years of the Kingdom, is to the Lord as one day, the Lord's Day, the Lord's Sabbath, and that day is, divided into two ages for men Eph. 2:7, the first coming of the Lord's ways, and the second coming of the Lord's ways James 3:5-11, then you have the theme of the Bible, and can now understand the Bible. For 6,000 years, the Lord has allowed Satan, the second horseman of the apocalypse to rule over the kingdoms of men to steal our peace Rev. 6:4 and destroy each other with the ways of men to show us how we need the ways of God to save us from ourselves in these last days, end times, or 43 years of the good fight of faith against Satan's mega sword of every wind of the doctrine of men Rev. 6:4; Isa. 55:8 ff; Eph. 3:20; Hosea 14:9; Eph. 6; Judas 3. The ways of God are as high as the heavens above men's ways, exceeding abundantly greater than we can imagine Isa. 55:8 ff; Eph. 3:20. They include; the perfect Preacher, the Perfect Law of Liberty, and the Kingdom of God, to save us from ourselves and to give to us every spiritual blessing starting at the second coming of the great wedding feast which will be in about 2066 AD. Randall Maxwell

