BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hosea- What does God making Hosea marry a prostitute have to do with us?
The Christian Watchman
The Christian Watchman
84 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 07/18/2023

  If you can understand the keys to the Kingdom 2 Pet. 3:8, that one thousand years of the Kingdom, is to the Lord as one day, the Lord's Day, the Lord's Sabbath, and that day is, divided into two ages for men Eph. 2:7, the first coming of the Lord's ways, and the second coming of the Lord's ways James 3:5-11, then you have the theme of the Bible, and can now understand the Bible. For 6,000 years, the Lord has allowed Satan, the second horseman of the apocalypse to rule over the kingdoms of men to steal our peace Rev. 6:4 and destroy each other with the ways of men to show us how we need the ways of God to save us from ourselves in these last days, end times, or 43 years of the good fight of faith against Satan's mega sword of every wind of the doctrine of men Rev. 6:4; Isa. 55:8 ff; Eph. 3:20; Hosea 14:9; Eph. 6; Judas 3.   The ways of God are as high as the heavens above men's ways, exceeding abundantly greater than we can imagine Isa. 55:8 ff; Eph. 3:20. They include; the perfect Preacher, the Perfect Law of Liberty, and the Kingdom of God, to save us from ourselves and to give to us every spiritual blessing starting at the second coming of the great wedding feast which will be in about 2066 AD. Randall Maxwell

For books on the Sword of the Spirit

http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan

Keywords
end timesperfect law of libertythe two great falls of humanityspiritual enligtenmentrestoration of new testament christianity
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy