The european politicians are so far gone that they're using cocaine on live television

Jim Crenshaw





March 27, 2023





I hate to see this...the copycat politicians in the U.S. will be doing this now. Hunter is probably on the phone calling him right now saying "I know where you can get better stuff and some hookers if you want to come over." "I will get the FBI to send you some pics of the girls off my laptop."





Hunter would have to clarify something. "Have to tell you up front some of the girls are older, they are in their early teens."

We need to hang all of these satanic, pedophile bastards yesterday.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/S8zHfV5Zvz0X/