The Israeli Defense Forces Attacked the Rafah Checkpoint on the Gaza Strip Border with Egypt - This Crossing has had a Huge Convoy of Humanitarian Aid for Gaza Waiting for Days to Cross
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
59 views • 10/16/2023

The Israeli Defense Forces attacked the Rafah checkpoint on the Gaza Strip border with Egypt.

Adding:  The plan was... before blown up

The plan of the USA, Egypt, Israel on the operation of the Rafah checkpoint involves the passage of Palestinians with passports of Western countries, the majority of Gazans will not be allowed through - media

Adding:

Office of the Israeli Prime Minister: There is currently no truce in Gaza or entry of humanitarian aid in exchange for the release of hostages.

--

Israel's Evil Zionism and Genocide, is being shown to the world. Time to decide, The Evil of Satan, shown by the Zionists or Jesus, who is your choice?

russiaisraelpalestineukrainegazalebanonrussianwest bankukrainiansmo
