Pentagon Says It Made $6 Billion "Accounting Error", Clearing More Aid For Ukraine

Due to a massive accounting error, which happened just four weeks after a $3 billion accounting error, the value of weapons supplied to Ukraine by the United States was overstated by $6.2 billion over the past two years, according to AP.
What a Joke!
Further Info:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/whoops-pentagon-accounting-error-means-extra-62-billion-ukraine