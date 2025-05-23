Drink Along w beerandgear 166: Kirkland Deschutes Helles Lager 5.0/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Running 4.2 for the ABV with 12 IBUs and a best guessed SRM of 4.
This is a really well crafted lager in the Helles style.
Smooth, crisp, floral and dirty ( it don't mean a thing if it ain't got that cling ;) )
Great at the lower temps but she holds solid thru ranges. At almost 30°f above the starting 38°
$13 for the 12 pk at my local costco this should do nice for the memorial day cookouts.
