DUI Misdemeanor

In Colorado, DUI and DWAI charges come with serious consequences. A DUI means driving with a blood alcohol level above 0.08%, while DWAI applies to levels between 0.05 % and 0.08%. First time DUI offenders face up to one year in jail, fines between $600 and $1,000, and license suspension. The penalties get worse for repeat offenses. For DWAI,





First-time offenders can lose their license for nine months and pay fines from $200 to $500. The state takes underage drinking and driving very seriously. Anyone under 21 with a back of 0.02 % or higher faces DUI charges. Marijuana impairment can also lead to DUI charges since it affects driving ability. During a DUI stop, you have the right to remain silent, but refusing a breathalyzer test can hurt your case.





After arrest, you'll likely need alcohol and drug evaluations. These help determine if you have substance abuse issues and influence your sentencing. Getting a DUI lawyer is important. They understand the laws, can negotiate plea deals, and may find errors in the arrest process. While DUI records can sometimes be sealed, there's usually a long waiting period, especially for repeat offenses. The state looks back 10 years when considering prior DUIs during sentencing.





Beyond fines and jail time, DUI convictions affect employment, insurance rates, and require mandatory education programs or treatment. Community service is common, and you might need to install an ignition interlock device in your car.





https://duilawfirmdenver.com/

303-404-7492

[email protected]



