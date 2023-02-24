Adopt Don’t Shop.❤️🐯🐾STEVE 3yr old Boycat Needs a Loving 🥰 Home 🏠

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Made by Ron using IMovie, Videoshop, and purchased ITunes music 🎶 used under fair use non profit, and with FULL PERMISSION from the copyright ©️ owner. ILario Schanzer. Rome Italy🇮🇹✨😎👍🎶
This beautiful Cat STEVE needs a loving owner, he’s in Edmonton, he’s sponsored by furgetmenotyeg.(Christine). He’s staying at Pet Valu Strathcona Location. He’s a little shy, but after a few minutes he let me play with him. He’s a 3 year old neutered male, to cover vet fees etc, the cost to adopt STEVE is only $75. I hope he gets adopted soon so he has a new beginning with a loving 🥰 person. I saw him 2 days ago and STEVE IS STILL WAITING FOR SOMEONE TO ADOPT HIM.
Artist ILario Schanzer
Song Rapido