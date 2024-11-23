BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Alex Newman on How Climate Change is Planned to Be Used to Usher in Global Tyranny - LIke It or Not
Deception By Omission
Deception By Omission
79 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • 6 months ago

Alex Newman speaking at the Red Pill Expo gives a presentation from Azerbaijan at a UN conference on how the UN and globalists plan on using the fabricated climate change crisis to usher in global government tyranny.

Emergencies will be engineered, real or not, to initiate controls over the people whether they are real or not. Alex plays clips and we hear in their own words what they are planning to do including Obama, Soros, UN WHO Tedros, Al Gore and many others.

At the end of the presentation Alex tells us what we can do to combat this planned tyranny. Fast paced and full of information with some amusing mockery as well to lighten it up a bit.

Subscribe to this channel for more updates.

Keywords
climate changeindoctrinationglobal tyrannyglobal governmentclimate and environmentclimate crisisun propaganda
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy