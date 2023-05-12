Rasmussen's Mark Mitchell: BIDEN AND RFK JR ARE TIED FOR 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rasmussen Reports - twitter @Rasmussen_Poll:
For an incumbent who won with the most votes in history, @joebiden
probably shouldn't be tying @RobertKennedyJr in an early poll only a few weeks after he declared his candidacy.
Rasmussen on Absolute Truth:
https://youtu.be/Au40EEIm0P4