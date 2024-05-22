Bill Melugin | Encounters with military aged illegal alien men crossing into Jacumba CA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Melugin | NEW: We encountered groups of men from the Middle East & Asia as they crossed illegally into Jacumba, CA at 2AM, including men from Iran, Pakistan, China, Turkey, India, & Bangladesh. There were no Mexicans in the groups. Several of the men are “special interest aliens”, meaning they come from countries with potential security concerns & *should* be subject to additional DHS vetting.
This location is about an hour east of San Diego, as Border Patrol’s San Diego sector has moved to #1 for illegal crossings at the southern border in recent weeks for the first time since the 1990s.
@BillMelugin