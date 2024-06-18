BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WHY DOES ISRAEL WEAPONIZE 🔞 PORNOGRAPHY AGAINST PALESTINIANS❓
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
48 views • 11 months ago

Newly released Epstein court documents, along with other evidence, proves Jeffrey Epstein was operating as a spy for the Israeli government and its secret intelligence agency - Mossad.


We urgently need your help to counter injustices in Muslim world, so please support my journalism and CJWS here: ▶ https://www.patreon.com/cjwerleman


or via YouTube here: ▶ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa1_vNx2yAQzFnQWNajUHtg/join


One-time donations can be made here: ▶ https://www.paypal.me/cjwerleman


We can't sustain, improve and grow this program without your help. Thank you!


[NB: YouTube has restricted our show to limited advertisements because it claims our content is too "controversial" (i.e. we expose US, Indian and Israeli human rights violations), which means our survival is totally dependent on the generosity of our supporters]


#Palestine #freepalestine


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z9IhX8N9aGk


EMJ - SEXUAL LIBERATION BOOK, JUNE 15, 2024


https://www.bitchute.com/video/kS2kzHw97QT3/


You can read all about this multi pronged attack in Libido Dominanti by E. Michael Jones

Keywords
israelpornographyevery single timemulti pronged attacklibido dominanti
