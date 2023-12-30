IDF Soldiers Proudly Admitting To Killing Children In Videos That Sparked Outrage Across The World

In one distressing recording, an Israeli soldier is seen admitting on camera his intention to harm the baby, ultimately resorting to killing a 12-year-old Palestinian girl when unable to locate one.

In the footage circulating on social media, the soldier is heard telling a comrade: “We are looking for babies, but there are no babies left.”

The unseen person off-camera requests clarification, prompting the soldier to respond: “Maybe I killed a girl who was 12 years old, but we are looking for the babies.”

Another video, met with stark condemnation, features a different soldier proudly admitting to shooting two children playing football in the Gaza Strip. The soldier explains: “I just went to Gaza, and there were two little girls playing football. So, what did I do? I took my weapon and shot them in the head.”

In other videos female Israeli soldier, she wants to ‘kill more and more’ of Palestinians in Gaza.

She boasts about killing Palestinians in Gaza, saying they ‘need to die’ and that she wants to ‘kill more and more’.

The woman, who says she’s in the Israeli army, said she has already killed two Palestinians in Gaza and that she’s happy about it.

In last video , Hamzah Saadah, Palestinian YouTuber & TikToker, living in USA, came across IDF soldiers on Omegle who also expressed their desire and wish “IDF to kill more children” and wishing that IDF finds him and kill him .One of the soldiers also confirmed that he kills every Palestinian he sees.