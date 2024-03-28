BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SN1411: Sabotaging Society, The Killing Cure & Insurgents Arriving ⚠️
Factions Of Freedom
67 followers
67 followers
1
15 views • 03/28/2024

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v4m02sz-sn1411-sabotaging-society-the-killing-cure-and-insurgents-arriving.html]


[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2024/03/29/sn1411-sabotaging-society-the-killing-cure-insurgents-arriving/]


We’re back this week talking about bridge attacks in the US and terror attacks in Moscow. We’re beyond things heating up, things are starting to catch fire - and they will spill over. We’re moving away from the false flag season and into the activation phases of our adversaries.


We talk frequently about the reality of activation day and whenever things go kinetic, and this episode shines as a prime example of the instability we’re being told to normalize. Evidence of the carnage surrounding the COVID vaccine continues to come out. It’s almost like some external force tried to purposely debilitate our defense systems prior to a major attack. Crazy.


The controlling elites are positioning themselves, and their cohorts to maximum deniability, but this should signal to everyone that’s awake how serious the threat is. On top of importing people who are not compatible with this country, we’re also absorbing an anti-Christian ethos. This means that everything we’re allowing is foreign to us while we’re abdicating our inherent birthright; We’re under attack.


Support Our Operation: https://www.ko-fi.com/noizce, https://patreon.com/noizce, https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/noizce


Get CBD Oil: https://shop.nuleafnaturals.com/75Kdv3


Website: http://factionsoffreedom.jimdo.com/


Twitter: @FreedomsFaction, @The_SolEra, @3RADAO


Discord: https://discord.gg/qqt8926Y


Telegram: https://t.me/freedoms_faction


Email: [email protected], [email protected]

Keywords
podcastnew world order1984agenda 21agenda 2030killuminatifactions of freedomfreedom factioncovid1984
