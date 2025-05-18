Covid & The Weaponization of Public Health

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alison McDowell is an independent researcher and mom who writes about the intersection of technology and predatory philanthropy. Her work provides extraordinary context to the multitude of manufactured crises presently being justified by the response to "COVID." In this exclusive interview, Sayer Ji dives deep into both the unprecedented problems facing us today, and solutions that thought-leaders like Alison are fast bringing to light.
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/exclusive-interview-covid-weaponization-public-health-human-futures-trading-authe
https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1beurviKJ8YkZBla-HLtXy8OxsyIWkJAnGBXwf28Tbw8/edit#slide=id.p