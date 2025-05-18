BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Covid & The Weaponization of Public Health
22 views • 4 months ago

Alison McDowell is an independent researcher and mom who writes about the intersection of technology and predatory philanthropy. Her work provides extraordinary context to the multitude of manufactured crises presently being justified by the response to "COVID." In this exclusive interview, Sayer Ji dives deep into both the unprecedented problems facing us today, and solutions that thought-leaders like Alison are fast bringing to light.

https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/exclusive-interview-covid-weaponization-public-health-human-futures-trading-authe

https://wrenchinthegears.com

https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1beurviKJ8YkZBla-HLtXy8OxsyIWkJAnGBXwf28Tbw8/edit#slide=id.p

Keywords
healthresearchtechnologymcdowellcovidalisonsayerji
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
