3/30/2023 -- Multiple M6.0+ earthquakes strike Japan, Chile, West Pacific -- Italy direct hit

Since doing my last update, multiple M6.0+ earthquakes have struck 3 of our warned areas including Japan, Chile, and Vanuatu / Solomon Islands.Italy was struck directly at Campobasso by a M5.0 (M4.7) , fulfilling the forecast for Campobasso. The quake was 3 miles outside of the town of Campobasso, the warning called for up to M5.0 to strike there this week.

Austria (next to croatia) also was struck within the forecast magnitude (Croatia Austria border warned for up to M5.0 .. M4.1 struck Austria).

United States started swarming at Yellowstone (as the forecast called for), but no M5.0+ earthquake at Northern California yet... this may be a forecast flop if nothing strikes by tomorrow (7-10 day watch issued for the area.. today is day 8).

This update covers all the activity worldwide currently listed, and gives forecast points for a few regions on what to look out for. I will do an actual forecast with specifics by tomorrow which covers the next 7 days of coming expected activity.





