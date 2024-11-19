BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

AD as ADmirable Anny Duperey (in FR)
Ye shall know the truth
Ye shall know the truth
55 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • 6 months ago

Anny Duperey is a French actress. Though an overwhelming majority of French actors have supported Macron's nefarious mendacious fascist covid policy, she has been one of the very few, which have courageously spoken up and supported medical doctors and nurses, which Macron has suspended for having refused to get poisoned by the covid bioweapons. Suspended means that their salaries weren't paid any more and that they could not benefit from unemployment checks. Many have lost everything. Some have committed suicide out of despair. Macron is one of the most evil person having been in power in France ever. Let us hope that Donald Trump will make public his Macron file and that the rascal will get the tough time he deserves. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anny_Duperey

Keywords
healthfrancecovid scamfake vaccines
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy