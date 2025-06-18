Iran's state television says closure of Strait of Hormuz is imminent

We warned the US through Switzerland - stay out. This is not your war, we will deal with Israel ourselves.

- The US didn't listen, they entered the war. Now the consequences will be uncontrollable;

- Strait of Hormuz closed, global financial markets disrupted, energy infrastructure damaged

Oil prices will jump to $400 per barrel.

Adding, the Evil Israeli regime, killing more seeking aid in Gaza:

Israeli tanks opened fire on a crowd seeking humanitarian aid in the southern Gaza Strip, killing 59 people and wounding more than 200.

Reuters reported this, citing Palestinian doctors, victims and footage from the scene.

The Israeli military acknowledged shooting in the area "after a crowd approached," said it was investigating the incident and expressed regret "for any damage caused to innocent people."

Witnesses say at least two shells were fired.

"Suddenly they let us go ahead and made everyone gather, and then shells started falling, tank shells. People are running to get flour to feed their children," said an eyewitness interviewed by Reuters at Nasser Hospital.

Adding:

More statements by Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei threatening the US and Israel and effectively refusing to capitulate as Trump demanded .

"The US should know that Iran never surrenders, any American military attack will lead to serious and irreparable consequences. Iran will resolutely resist the imposed war, just as it will resolutely resist the imposed peace, Iran will never bow its head to any pressure. Iran will never remain indifferent to any attacks on its territory, and the Iranian armed forces are fully prepared. Iran will never forgive Israel for violating its airspace, this is a serious mistake for which they will be punished," Khamenei said in his address.

He says Iran had "suspicions that the US was involved in the malign actions" of Israel, "but given their recent statements, that suspicion is growing stronger every day."