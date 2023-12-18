Create New Account
My Anointing of My Remnant
Dec 9, 2023 Blog of Rick's Alone Time with God: My Remnant. You are a beautiful sight to me. Yes, you are special to me. I love all my children, but you are the chosen ones who spend time with me, who truly seek me. You seek my face and you allow me to completely fill you with my spirit. Keep seeking my face and my kingdom and I will reward you with my anointing. #anointing #remnant

“Rick’s Alone Time with God” Blog: https://neighborhood.social/blog/588/ricks-journal-of-time-alone-with-god/

