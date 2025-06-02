BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Remembering John Brenkus | Emmy-Winning Sports Science Host & Mental Health Advocate
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
13 views • 3 months ago

Remembering John Brenkus | Emmy-Winning Sports Science Host & Mental Health Advocate

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Description:

We honor the life and legacy of John Brenkus, the Emmy-winning creator and host of Sports Science. Known for his groundbreaking work in sports analysis and his openness about mental health struggles, John inspired millions. In this video, we share his story, his battle with depression, and the powerful message he left behind.


If you or someone you know is struggling, please seek help. You are not alone.


#JohnBrenkus #SportsScience #MentalHealthAwareness #RIPJohnBrenkus #NewsPlusGlobe

suicide preventionmental health awarenessmental health supportnews plus globejohn brenkussports sciencejohn brenkus deathjohn brenkus mental healthjohn brenkus depressionsports science hostemmy winner john brenkusjohn brenkus tributejohn brenkus storyespn sports sciencesports media tribute
