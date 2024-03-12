Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for March 12, 2024

Quo Vadis





March 14, 2024





Here is the message of Our Lady to Pedro Regis of March 12:





Dear children, trust in Jesus. In Him is your true happiness.





Bear witness with your own life that you are a Belonging of the Lord.





You are walking towards a future in which few will bear witness to the Love of Jesus with their lives.





The great coldness in faith will cause spiritual blindness in many of My poor children.





I suffer for what comes to you.





Men will worship that wich is false and the Truth of God will be despised.





Love and defend the truth.





Do not be afraid!





Whoever is with the Lord will always have His Care.





Courage!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave a similar message to Pedro Regis on March 26th, 2022.





That message follows here:





Dear children, do not forget: in everything, God first.





If man’s desire comes from an evil heart, he will not have God’s Blessing.





Tell everyone that when God speaks, He wants to be heeded. Do not delay in answering the Lord’s Call.





Pray.





Only by the strength of prayer can you bear the weight of the trials to come. Turn to Jesus.





Your victory is in Him.





Turn away from the world, and live turned towards Paradise, for which alone you were created.





Repent of your sins and seek the Mercy of my Jesus through the sacrament of confession.





The spiritual cure for humanity is in confession and in the Eucharist.





You are heading toward a future in which the treasures of the Church will be abandoned and great spiritual blindness will spread everywhere.





This is a time of grace for your lives. Do not fold your arms.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for allowing Me to gather you here once again.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





