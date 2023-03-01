Plandemic DEPOPULATION Plan EXPOSED: Big Pharma Creates BIOWEAPON To Profit Off DISEASE

Stew Peters Show





Feb 28, 2023





What was the real motive behind the pandemic, and who was behind it?

Karen Kingston shares with Stew how Big Pharma created the COVID pandemic in order to create a new market for injections and pharmaceuticals!

Prior to the covid release, players like Moderna and Pfizer were running out of money, and needed investment opportunities to keep themselves afloat.

So, the Globalist governments, Big Pharma and corrupt players collaborated in order to make a new market for vaccines and medicines like remdesivir that had massive payouts!

Pharma executives knew what the clot shots would do to people, and they publicly stated they would do what it took to make money!

It's all preplanned, and it's all for money!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2basju-plandemic-depopulation-plan-exposed-big-pharma-creates-bioweapon-to-profit-.html



