Glenn: Child transgender push shows America has ‘GONE DARK’
44 views • 04/07/2023

Glenn Beck


Apr 6, 2023


Politicians in Canada recently announced new legislation that — if passed — would create ‘community safety zones’ in which certain criticism of transgenderism could result in a 25,000 DOLLAR FINE. So, is America that far behind such radical moves? Maybe not. In this clip, Glenn details some of the latest moves in America to push transgender ideology onto OUR KIDS. It’s time we take a stand for truth — if not for our society, then for the sake of our children. ‘I will tell you, this country has gone dark,’ Glenn says. ‘And if you don't stand up now, we will make the Nazis look like rookies. We will.’


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dR85JeOi9yE


Keywords
america kids canada child transgender glenn beck stand up criticism push gone dark community safety zones 25000 dollar fine
