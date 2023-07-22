BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Exopolitics Today - Week in Review - July 22, 2023
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
64 views • 07/24/2023

Michael Salla


July 23, 2023


US Senate incorporates UAP Disclosure Act for 2023 into National Defense Authorization Act for 2024. House of Representatives to hold first Congressional hearing for UFO whistleblowers. Press Conference led by Representatives Tim Burchett and Anna Luna who announce whistleblowers to testify on July 26. Sean David Morton discusses authenticity of Victor Alien Interview video. Dr Micheal Salla interviewed on Redacted. JP conducts his fourth mission to Ukraine Space Ark to extract a crystal jewel to be used for activating other space arks. France and United Nations to play prominent UFO disclosures roles.


For Dr. Michael Salla’s Twitter Feed with links to all stories discussed in for this Week in Review, visit: twitter.com/michaelsalla


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9xIk86GuhkQ


Keywords
ufounited nationsukrainefrancecongressional hearingredactedweek in reviewus senateexopoliticsuap2023jpspace arkmichael sallatim burchettufo whistleblowerscrystal jeweldisclosure actnatinal defense authorization actanna lunadavid mortonvictor alien interview videofourth missionactivating other space arks
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy