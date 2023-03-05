That's all! NATO is Shocked by the Flight of the Ukrainian Army from Bakhmut!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Head of PMC Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin, through a video filmed on the roof of a high-rise building, turned to the President of Ukraine and spoke about the prospects for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Bakhmut. According to Yevgeny Prigozhin, Bakhmut is practically surrounded. The pincers are getting tighter and tighter. If earlier the professional Ukrainian army fought with us, today we see more and more old people and children, and their life near Bakhmut is short, - Yevgeny Prigozhin said. As we can see, the forecasts of unbiased military experts began to come true, who back in November 2022 announced that Bakhmut would fall in the first months of the new year. Moreover, experts are sure that the Russian army will succeed in taking control of the entire territory of Donabas by the end of 2023.
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
Support BORZZIKMAN:
WebMoney:
Z287850237751(USD)
E356280180033(EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf