Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ukraine Hoax
channel image
Son of the Republic
635 Subscribers
204 views
Published 2 months ago

Over the past 2 years, the deep state has carried out one of the greatest hoaxes ever perpetrated on the American people.

Ukraine is one of the largest boondoggles in history.

Team [Bidan] is now threatening Americans: Pay the oligarchs — or else.


“The Biden administration is openly threatening Americans over Ukraine. In a classified briefing in the House yesterday, defense secretary Lloyd Austin informed members that if they don’t appropriate more money for Zelensky, ‘we’ll send your uncles, cousins and sons to fight Russia.’ Pay the oligarchs or we’ll kill your kids.”

Tucker Carlson · 3:16 PM · Dec 7, 2023


The full segment is linked below.


Redacted News | Zelensky Just Got Embarrassed By U.S. Congress In Shameful Money Grab (12 December 2023)

https://youtu.be/TarqUndHKX8

Keywords
treasoncorruptioncover-upcollusiondeep statepropagandamoney launderingjoe bidenhunter bidenbriberyukrainemilitary-industrial complexracketeeringblackmailkhazariawar machinemoney pitbiden crime familyinfluence peddlingbiden incbig guykleptocracyclayton morrisnatali morrisforeign agent

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket