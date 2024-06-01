Making Right Decisions From the Totality of NOW (Full Consciousness)

Weekly LIVE Satsang & Meditation: https://www.NewHumanityLife.com/events 🌟

We can tap into a more grounded and intelligent way of choosing our paths by letting go of conditional fears and embracing the present moment. Through deep introspection and meditation, we may receive intuitive guidance from our Soul. However, the ultimate responsibility of decision-making lies with us, utilizing our current state of being. By considering the possibilities and future dynamics, we can make better decisions that align with our true desires, leading to personal growth and fulfillment. Whether the advice comes from a physical or non-physical source, the final choice rests with us. Trusting our instincts and embracing our authentic selves when faced with choices is of utmost importance. Our true essence, the totality of the present moment, serves as a reminder that decisions should be made from a place of authenticity and self-awareness.





Sat Mindo is a spiritual teacher, author and founder of New Humanity Divine Life, an international organization of Self-Realization and Divine Living. For over a decade, Sat Mindo has been assisting seekers worldwide to open up to Non-Duality, Enlightenment, Divine, and Natural Full Consciousness. As a result, over a thousand people have benefited from his unique Full Consciousness Transmission in permanently raising their Consciousness.





Sat Mindo invites you to surrender to the "IS-ness" of life and realize THAT which has always been here, ever-present, loving, and radiant.





There are now 45 Enlightened Awareness to Full Consciousness Realized Students.





Sat Mindo offers crystal-clear insights into the steps of Self-Realization, supporting and guiding you through every aspect of your awakening to the Natural Self (Sahaja Consciousness).





Sat Mindo holds weekly online LIVE Meditation Meetings, Satsang, Teacher Training, and International Retreats. Mindo lives on the Maltese Islands and is available to anyone who truly seeks to return to the Freedom, Joy, and Bliss of their Divine and Natural Full Consciousness.





