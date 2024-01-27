P.1 BEAUTY and the bird-FEAST: a new millet has grown from the birdfeeder spillage MVI_7971

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/f607f0a5-b80e-4b48-925c-df3465da5fc3
About a year or more ago, I did a number of videos, featuring the weird and wonderful grasses that sprouted in the vicinity of the birdfeeder, and matured to produce beautiful seed heads, obviously from spillage caused by the visiting doves. Now another variety of millet, I presume, is setting its seeds, and it is beautiful.
