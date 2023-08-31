BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Doctors make money from murdering COVID patients ⚠ Frontline Flash™: ‘Biden’s Bounty’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre (1.10.22)
412 views • 08/31/2023

Frontline Flash™: ‘Biden’s Bounty’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre (1.10.22)America's Frontline Doctors on Rumble

https://rumble.com/vs5k74-frontline-flash-bidens-bounty-with-dr.-peterson-pierre-1.10.22.html

Frontline Flash™ by AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Ep. 2008: ‘Biden’s Bounty’ (1.10.22). The Real Story of Right Now ~ in 120 Seconds or Less. Follow the Flash on social @FrontlineFlash


"That hospitals receive $13,000 from Medicare if they "call it COVID-19" when a patient dies. This statement, which had previously been made on The American Spectator and WorldNetDaily,[24] was rated "half true" by PolitiFact[25] and Snopes;[26] payments are made, but the amount is open to dispute and there is no evidence this influences diagnosis. The evidence suggests COVID-19 may be under-diagnosed".

PAYMENTS ARE MADE! THEY ADMIT IT!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Plandemic


videomurderimportantvaccinegenocidedoctorsdeathsmedicarespeechfact checkflashbonuscovid-19ventilatortrue or falseremdesivircares actamericas frontline doctorsbiden administrationplandemic scamdemicpeterson pierreget paid paymentsif they call itwaving patient rightscoronors diagnosis
