How Doctors make money from murdering COVID patients ⚠ Frontline Flash™: ‘Biden’s Bounty’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre (1.10.22)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Frontline Flash™: ‘Biden’s Bounty’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre (1.10.22)America's Frontline Doctors on Rumble
https://rumble.com/vs5k74-frontline-flash-bidens-bounty-with-dr.-peterson-pierre-1.10.22.html
Frontline Flash™ by AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Ep. 2008: ‘Biden’s Bounty’ (1.10.22). The Real Story of Right Now ~ in 120 Seconds or Less. Follow the Flash on social @FrontlineFlash
"That hospitals receive $13,000 from Medicare if they "call it COVID-19" when a patient dies. This statement, which had previously been made on The American Spectator and WorldNetDaily,[24] was rated "half true" by PolitiFact[25] and Snopes;[26] payments are made, but the amount is open to dispute and there is no evidence this influences diagnosis. The evidence suggests COVID-19 may be under-diagnosed".
PAYMENTS ARE MADE! THEY ADMIT IT!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Plandemic