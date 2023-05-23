Why You MUST be baptized with the Holy Ghost! You Must Have This Power To Be Fully Equipped!

The reason why many good Patriots and freedom lovers are not getting victory over evil is they do not yet have the "power from on high" the power of the Holy Ghost baptism. This isn't a joke, it's time believers go all in and get this baptism and learn how to walk in the power of God.



Jesus told his disciples to WAIT in Jerusalem to receive the Baptism of the Holy Spirit and Fire, and that they would receive Dunamis power! Then they were to go out and be witnesses.

Many today are trying to be witnesses without this DYNAMITE power! And because of this they are not walking nor representing the the Gospel in power. Many leaders in Churches unfortunately don't have this power either and put their congregations into fear...

We must be filled with the Holy Spirit, it is a requirement to be a valid witness. Without it we are not equipped. Learn, and receive tonight. And if you already have this baptism, learn more about why God trusted you with this might power!!!

