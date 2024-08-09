Dr. Robert Young's Terrain Model for Extraordinary Human Health

The germ hypothesis (yes, it never made it to "theory" due to lack of evidence) of disease along with the pseudo science that has backed it and any other made up "facts" has had its day. It was just a short blip in the long journey of mankind because never was it intuitive that something can be passed on to other organisms to "infect" it. Nature has been clear that the condition of the organism itself dictates what it will express. And the condition of the organism is dependent on being in homeostasis, which is dependent on having the right conditions for it to function optimally. Nature doesn't attack itself. It will ALWAYS, without exception, work to come to balance.





Hear Dr. Robert Young tell part of his fascinating story of how he was never sold on the germ hypothesis because it was actually counter intuitive. And now we have clear proof with advanced technology, much of what he has provided, of what is happening as far down as inside a cell.





