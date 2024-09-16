BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Destruction of a Ukrainian tank by a strike from an Orion reconnaissance and strike UAV in Kursk Oblast
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
1
81 views • 8 months ago

Destruction of a Ukrainian tank by a strike from an Orion reconnaissance and strike UAV in Kursk Oblast.

Adding:

Officially:

Russian troops have liberated the settlements of Uspenovka and Borki in the Kursk region, the Russian Defense Ministry reports.

Adding:

After the publication of the President's decree on increasing the staffing levels of our Armed Forces, the Nazi of the terrorist unit "Aidar" (banned in the Russian Federation), and now the Ukrainian "mayor" of Genichesk, Bunyatov, admitted that Kiev, with the help of the Americans, intended to kill a third of the population of Russia in 10 days.

"According to the plan, the biological laboratories that were lost in Mariupol were supposed to destroy a third of Russia's population in 10 days. It's a pity it didn't work out, it was a good prospect,"

- Bunyatov wrote on his Telegram channel.

But two years ago, many did not believe it and foamed at the mouth to prove that this was “Russian propaganda.”



politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
