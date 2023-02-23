BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Great Debate about The Great Tribulation
50 views • 02/23/2023

Please subscribe and don't forget to leave a comment or give us a thumbs up if you liked the video it helps the algorithm. Thanks

Hello friend, in this bible study I look at the great debate surrounding the Second Coming of Jesus Christ. Does Jesus come pre-tribulation, mid-tribulation, or post tribulation. My bible study seeks to answer the question around this debate. Its main focus is on those who believe in the pre-tribulation rapture theory. If you cannot answer my questions surrounding this debate with chapter and verse, then you are giving a mis-interpretation to scripture. And this is just one issue I am asking you to explain, because I have several which I did not address in this bible study. I welcome any and all debate on this subject matter, but as I have already stated bring scripture and not your own interpretation. Scripture must interpret scripture! GB

bibleprophecygreat tribulation
