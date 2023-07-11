Dr. Shiva for President, RFK Jr. Debate, Ivermectin, HCQ & Peter McCullough

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Shiva is running for president & will be
on the show. An invitation was extended to RFK, Jr. to debate him. Shiva will
discuss how the elites control most systems, how he sued RFK and won & his
claim of RFK’s history as an addict. Dr. Stella Immanuel will be on Friday.
Peter McCullough promoted Novavax, takes big pharma money (verified on
OpenPaymentsData.cms.gov) & his covid protocol includes Paxlovid which is
two dangerous big pharma drugs.
Robert Malone sues, Dr. Shiva for president, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Frontline Doctors protocol, Ivermectin for covid, Hydroxychloroquine covid treatment, Peter McCullough, Paxlovid side effects, Novavax
SUPPORT MY SPONSORS TO KEEP THE SHOW GOING-Thanks!
GOLDCO: https://link.goldco.com/djr OR 855-791-2619
PATRIOT MOBILE: www.patriotmobile.com/ruby FREE $30 Activation w/Promo Code RUBY
Triad Aer: Allergen & Shedding Relief Air Purification: https://airwaterhealing.com (Promo Code RUBY for 10% off and free shipping)
MyPillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)
The Tower Garden: https://drjaneruby.towergarden.com/
Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca
Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: http://www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby (Promo Code: Ruby)
CardioMiracle: https://www.mypowerheart.com/
MY PREPPER LIST: I receive a small commission-Thanks.
Cod Liver Oil: https://Www.amzn.to/3N8TPJ9
Solar Flashlights: https://amzn.to/40jfJfZ
Solar Oven: https://amzn.to/3LPoafp
Solar Powered Generator: https://amzn.to/42l0TYe
Propane Generator: https://amzn.to/3FxguKL
Rechargable Batteries: https://amzn.to/42jQ20P
Solar Battery Charger: https://amzn.to/42o0MeM
Food Dehydrator: https://amzn.to/3Ly6FA6
Emergency Survival Food (non-GMO): https://amzn.to/3lfOYdS
Zeolite Full Body Detox: https://amzn.to/3JoHsp3
Water Filtration: https://amzn.to/40ePSpJ
Swiss Army Knife: https://amzn.to/3TxxRAL
Multitool: https://amzn.to/3ll9xW4
Home First Aid Kit: https://amzn.to/3YWjjM3
Emergency Medical Kit: https://amzn.to/3YS5cax
Heirloom Seeds (Non-GMO): https://amzn.to/3Z2G94B
Faraday Pouches: https://amzn.to/3yJn0KB
Portable Toilet: https://amzn.to/3JOv0jC
Night Vision: https://amzn.to/3JqE6BN
Personal Protection Device: https://amzn.to/3ZO5Ebf
Safety Shelter: https://amzn.to/3yFvaDC
Two-Way Radio: https://amzn.to/3Jp5H6w
Camp Stove: https://amzn.to/3TrVdYt
Solar/Crank Radio: https://amzn.to/40iOKkM
The Bible: https://amzn.to/3z6fxWd
Cordage: https://amzn.to/3yKuaOy
Nebulizer: https://amzn.to/3LA0I5G
EQUIPMENT FOR MY SHOW
RE20 Microphone: https://amzn.to/3TkH3IJ
Shure Studio Mic: https://amzn.to/3ZUQK33
Studio Ring Light: https://amzn.to/42epnTb
Stage Make-Up LED Mirror: https://amzn.to/3ZVaS54
Studio Camera Lighting: https://amzn.to/42xIub5
Bell & Howell Flashlight: https://amzn.to/3FvEbTu
Rode Mic: https://amzn.to/40aXMAZ
BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS: [email protected]
Website: https://drjaneruby.com
DR. JANE MERCH
https://drjanemerch.creator-spring.com/
Protect Dr.Jane’s Freedom of Speech: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane
Send checks to my legal defense fund:
Dr. Jane Ruby
4371 Northlake Blvd, #188
Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410
SUPPORT ME DIRECTLY:
Venmo: Jane-ruby
https://paypal.me/DrJaneRuby