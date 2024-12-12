© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Health Information With Dr. Bryan Ardis
6 months ago
Leading nutritionist and radio show host, Nancy Addison celebrates her 500th show! She talks with Dr. Bryan Ardis, a chiropractor, medical researcher, and best-selling author of "Moving Beyond the COVID-19 Lies : Restoring Health & Hope for Humanity." Dr. Ardis shares his research and gives insight into various drugs, acne, heart problems, and natural remedies, he has found that actually work. He expands on how drug trials are conducted, and how to analyze the studies. the dr ardis show .com
