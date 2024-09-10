BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How to Read the Akashic Records of Earth in an Underground Car Park
Picterpreter
Picterpreter
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
68 views • 8 months ago

How to Read the Akashic Records of Earth in an Underground Car Park.


The Akashic Records are all around us, waiting for us to reconnect with our spiritual selves. It is then that we begin to understand the Akashic, pulling back the thin veil hiding who we are. Once we're in, we can direct our own learning and pace, enabling us to appreciate our true power on an individual level.

Moreover, we get to see new, amazing futures that are possible when we work in harmony with nature, hence each other.

With a renewed love of learning leading to exciting collaborative endeavors that transcend the propagandized boundaries of race and species, we will tap into the true energetic nature of our cosmos and find that its intrinsic state is over unity. We can live in a cosmos of abundance; the way it was meant to be.

It seems a daunting task, but the best way to begin is to take a single step, even if we begin through small shifts in beliefs that come from broadening our scope of inquiry, doing deeper research thereby re-learning and developing our critical thinking skills, taking responsibility for ourselves and the positions we take on various issues.

The Akashic is a vast library of information where no editing or censorship can occur.

Everything is recorded in superb detail without bias or favor, it is at our fingertips and is freely available to all.

 

Keywords
spirithow-toakashic record
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy