Trump Victimless Crime, 400 Million Fine -- NY Communism
47 views • 02/22/2024

New York state according to Kevin O'Leary, famed Shark Tank investor, has become a loser state of maximum value. Weighing in on the $400 million fine against Donald Trump, who all in the real estate industry believe he did nothing wrong, is going to weigh on investors and force them to send money elsewhere. It's show me the man and I will find you the crime, New York is going full authoritarian communistic. #kevinoleary #nystate #communism #trump

communismmoneydonald trumpjusticenew york danew york stateinvestmentletitia jamesrealestatetwo-tiered justice systemkevin olearyalvin braggloser statedonald trump finereal estate holdingsperverted justice system
