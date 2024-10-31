© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lebanon News Oct 30th Arabic News Channel Broadcast 10-30-24 Wednesday
AlHadath الحدث
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JDDqRmSkbRE
التاسعة عشرة | "ارتباك" يرافق كلمة خليفة نصرالله.. ولبنان يترقب تجاوب إسرائيل مع طرح
Nineteen | "Confusion" accompanies the speech of Khalifa Nasrallah... and Lebanon is awaiting Israel's response to the proposal