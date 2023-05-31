Support for the Voice To Parliament 'Fragile'....despite the Bullying.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Support for the Voice is fragile despite ‘moral bullying’ by Anthony Albanese
Sky News host Peta Credlin says this week’s polls show positive support for the Voice to Parliament is below 50 per cent in every state, despite all the “moral bullying” from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
“By insisting on this Voice referendum, and by rejecting any meaningful bipartisanship, whatever happens, the PM will leave Australia divided,” Ms Credlin said.
“This isn't about reconciliation or even recognition, it's about power and division and at the heart of the problem is a Prime Minister who hasn't been straight with Australians.”
