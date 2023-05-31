BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Support for the Voice To Parliament 'Fragile'....despite the Bullying.
Aussie Flyers
15 views • 05/31/2023

Support for the Voice is fragile despite ‘moral bullying’ by Anthony Albanese
Sky News host Peta Credlin says this week’s polls show positive support for the Voice to Parliament is below 50 per cent in every state, despite all the “moral bullying” from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“By insisting on this Voice referendum, and by rejecting any meaningful bipartisanship, whatever happens, the PM will leave Australia divided,” Ms Credlin said.

“This isn't about reconciliation or even recognition, it's about power and division and at the heart of the problem is a Prime Minister who hasn't been straight with Australians.”

#SayNo                                               #DoNotComply

The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.

australiareferendumsky newsroobs flyerspeta credlinsay no to the voicevoice to parliamentattempted apartheidland down owner
