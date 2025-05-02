IS the Next Pope the FALSE PROPHET We've Been Warned About?

Is the next Pope the False Prophet prophesied in the Bible? Many believe the False Prophet will play a crucial role in the end times, leading people astray and paving the way to cause people to make an image of the beast Antichrist and worship it. Will the next Pope be the one who fulfills this ominous prophecy? Join us as we explore the signs and warnings given to us in Scripture and examine the possibility that the next Pope could be the False Prophet we've been warned about.





