IGNORING AMERICA'S DYING CANARIES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://danhappel.com/america-canary-in-the-coal-mine/
If we fail to heed the many warnings of economic, societal and moral decay, we may loose the last best hope for the human race. We must defend the American republic; created in God's image with unalienable rights to life, liberty and property. Pay close attention to the few remaining live canaries.