© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Documentary: CoronaGate - THIS IS SHOCKING. Corona Virus Plandemic Global Genocide Scamdemic Part 1
*********
***The Very Same Military Industrial Complex Company that Investigated and Covered up 9/11 Runs the NIH/NIAD (Fauci's ex Gig) They also Control the Advanced Technology Research Facility Responsible for Nano-Bot Research for mRNA Used in Vaccines. UN friggin believable***
******************
March 14th, 2022
WolfClanMedia
-
Since 2020 we have been in a pseudopandemic! We have been the Victims of a Global Psyop!
-
This documentary is a compilation of 2 years worth of research into the biggest crime against humanity.
-
Source Material: https://wolfclanmedia.org/coronagate/
-
FAIR USE FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES
-
Mirrored From: