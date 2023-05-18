US Press Conference on 'Surrender of US Sovereignty' to the 'World Health Organization' - May 17, 2023.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Press Conference on Surrender of US Sovereignty to the World Health Organization
From NTD News on YouTube.
NTD News Highlights: http://bit.ly/NTDNewsHighlights
NTD Live: http://bit.ly/NTDNewsLive ---------------------
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/news_ntd
Telegram: https://t.me/s/NTDNews