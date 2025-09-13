BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: 2 Samuel 1:27; Rev 14:13; Deut 10:12-13 , 20250913
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
2 views • 6 days ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

O my Gracious, Merciful, Heavenly, Almighty, and Holy Father, EL OLAM, the Eternal and Everlasting YAHWEH in Psalm 90:1-2 and John 3:16,36, I humbly come before You in repentance, praying that You will forgive me for my sins.

Thank You for approving of my union with my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ because of His substitutionary death on Calvary’s Cross.

Today, I mourn and pray with my brothers and sisters in North, Central, and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and around the world whose loved ones have departed. Your Holy Scriptures remind me that King David also mourned for King Saul and Jonathan when he declared:

27 “How are the mighty fallen, and the weapons of war perished!” 

Regarding the death of believers, the Apostle John reported that:

13 And I heard a voice from heaven saying unto me, “write, blessed are the dead which die in the LORD from henceforth: Yea, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them.”

Also, Holy Father, You, through Prophet Moses, warned the people when he asked:

12 “And now, Christian, what does the LORD our Almighty Heavenly Father and JEHOVAH require of us, but to fear the LORD our YAHWEH, to walk in all His ways, and to love Him, and to serve the LORD our JEHOVAH with all our heart, and with all our soul, 

13 To keep the commandments of the LORD our YAHWEH and statutes which He commands me today for my good? Amen!

Thank you, my EL OLAM, the Eternal and Everlasting YAHWEH, for Your comforting assurance as I rejoice with my brothers and sisters. Please allow Your Holy Spirit to renew me to meditating upon Your Holy Words with thanksgiving in the Righteousness and Blessed Name of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (2 Samuel 1:27; Revelation 14:13; Deuteronomy 10:12-13, personalized KJV)

* * * *

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

