Self Discovery, Milabs, The secret Space Program – Piper Paprika Interview with James Bartley
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
59 views • 1 month ago

Members Eve Lorgen Interview: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/08/08/off-world-programs-trauma-black-ops-mind-control/

Download at :https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/08/08/self-discovery-milabs-the-secret-space-program-piper-paprika-interview-with-james-bartley/


Piper Paprika joins us at The Cosmic Switchboard Show to talk about walk-ins, the secret space program her journey of Self Discovery, The State of the World and the Archontic Control System.


Instead of a part 2 there is a special interview with Eve Lorgen. In the interview Eve Lorgen returns in an exclusive Members Segment Discussion about her knowledge of Off World Programs going back to the early 1990s. Eve talks about the primary importance of safely healing unresolved anomalous trauma. Eve shares little known details of the black ops skullduggery and chaos generation by mind-controlled agents in the past which have resulted in the death of a well known investigator and conference promoter.

Keywords
freedommind controlliberationarchonsenlightenmentempowermentself-awarenessspiritual liberationpersonal transformationshadow workglobal consciousnesscultural conditioningtruth-seekingself-discoverycosmic orderinner journeycollective awakeningsoul questsocietal critiquearchontic controlgnostic control systemmatrix illusionexistential explorationconscious awakeningpsychological awakening
