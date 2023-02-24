South won civil war but Dracos time traveled to change Christian family to feminism extermination

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2023). In the original timeline that we were on, the Confederate southern states won the American civil war, and the Federal Union northern states lost. In 2023, we were still living comparable to the 1950s technology and with 1950s Christian ethics, where Satan Lucifer’s millions of fake unbiblical job position “pastors” political commissar information monopoly dictator Corporate Christianity CEO church ministers had not redefined hundreds of Bible verses. The Illuminati NWO Satanist Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens incarnate avatar black nobility families changed the past by sending children from the Project Montauk’s Satanist “Camp Hero” into the past timeline to inform the pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid President Abraham Lincoln and the northern Union army generals the military secrets and plans and movements of the southern Confederate army, so that they would win the war. It is a lie that the northern Union was freeing slaves, because both the north and south were moving eventually to end slavery. It is a lie that the southern Confederate states’ president Jefferson Davis was a racist and southerners were racist. Jefferson Davis saved a black Negro boy and adopted him as his own son. The war was concerning the states’ rights. There were hundreds of thousands black Negro soldiers fighting on the southern Confederate states’ side, and there were entire military units composed of all black African American southern Confederate soldiers. All the history has been changed by the Dracos. The Dracos wanted the Illuminati NWO pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid president Abraham Lincoln and the northern Union’s reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist elites to win the war instead of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus’ Christian ethics’ southern Confederate states values, because that would put them in a timeline where it would be more Satanist values rather than 1950s Christian values. The Western feminist nations’ women would still be wearing women’s head coverings and women would still be wearing women’s dresses instead of men’s pants without redefining hundreds of Bible verses to replace Jesus with Sananda Jesus & Jezebel, and Western society and civilization would still be under the spiritual protection of God, and they would not have been able to legalize abortion child sacrifice of millions of children to use its black magick energy to open wormhole portals to release millions of fallen angel devils from the abyss to exterminate the Western feminist nations with sword & famine & plague & manufactured hybrid werewolf vampire gargoyle minotaur wraith demon armies. The Dracos kept giving fallen angel junk technology and nuclear bombs and clusters bombs and depleted uranium bombs and feminist Hollywood technologies and feminist television technologies to the northern states’ pedophile cannibal Satanist presidents and politicians and corporate executives and pastors, in order to super accelerate the technology to the current 2023 timeline, in order to exterminate as many human specie people made in the image of the Almighty Holy God YHWH Jesus. Now, they have the technology to make the “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” most wicked dumbest generation in human history exterminate 99% of the earth’s population.





